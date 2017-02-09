Failure of underground cable causes power outage in Santa Rosa
An underground cable failed Thursday afternoon in the east Santa Rosa area causing a power outage that affected about 1,100 customers in the city, a spokeswoman for PG&E said. The cable is located at 450 Sonoma Ave. The power went out at 2:14 p.m. and affected the county courthouse, county administration building and Santa Rosa Junior College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Clones?
|10 hr
|Item Erased
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Tia
|17,461
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC