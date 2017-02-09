Failure of underground cable causes p...

Failure of underground cable causes power outage in Santa Rosa

An underground cable failed Thursday afternoon in the east Santa Rosa area causing a power outage that affected about 1,100 customers in the city, a spokeswoman for PG&E said. The cable is located at 450 Sonoma Ave. The power went out at 2:14 p.m. and affected the county courthouse, county administration building and Santa Rosa Junior College.

