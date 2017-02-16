Elizabeth Smart shares her survival story with Santa Rosa crowd
Elizabeth Smart, right, talks about coping with her kidnapping with Katy Hillenmeyer, director of mission integration at St. Joseph Health, during her Sonoma County Women in Conversation appearance at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Monday, February 13. Elizabeth Smart meets with guests at a reception before her Sonoma County Women in Conversation appearance at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Monday, February 13. Elizabeth Smart, right, talks about coping with her kidnapping with Katy Hillenmeyer, director of mission integration at St. Joseph Health, during her Sonoma County Women in Conversation appearance at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Monday, February 13. Elizabeth Smart talks about her kidnapping during her Sonoma County Women in Conversation appearance at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC