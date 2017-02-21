County supervisors double down on sup...

County supervisors double down on support for immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Attorney Richard Coshnear, with Vital Immigrat Defense Advocacy and Services, talks about immigration issues in front of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, as they listen to public comment concerning Senate Bill 54 in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Attorney Bernice Espinoza, with the Sonoma County Public Defender's office, offers to answer any legal questions the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors may have concerning Senate Bill 54, in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trade Social Security for Wall? 19 hr Transition Report... 1
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb 13 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,462
Trump Clones? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
News Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue... Jan '17 Juan MoTime 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC