County supervisors double down on support for immigrants
Attorney Richard Coshnear, with Vital Immigrat Defense Advocacy and Services, talks about immigration issues in front of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, as they listen to public comment concerning Senate Bill 54 in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Attorney Bernice Espinoza, with the Sonoma County Public Defender's office, offers to answer any legal questions the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors may have concerning Senate Bill 54, in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
