Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study

The Cotati City Council took initial steps in what possibly could be water and sewer rate increases by unanimously voting at its last meeting to execute a professional services agreement with the Reed Group to prepare a water and sewer rate study not to exceed $49,250. In addition to the $49,250 price tag, the county also authorized budget amendments to allocate $14.025 and $5,225 in additional funds from the unappropriated water and sewer enterprise funds, respectively for this study.

