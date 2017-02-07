Contracts For Feb. 7, 2017
ISS Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $50,542,942 modification to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 to exercise option period one, release three of increment two, of the Army Integrated Personnel and Pay System. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan '17
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan '17
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC