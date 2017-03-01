City moves to wrap up underground storage tank cleanup project
The Willits City Council has made what promises to be the final move in an 18-year cleanup project of an underground storage tank at the Willits Corporation Yard. The council in its Feb. 22 meeting awarded a contract to EBA Engineering to test soil and groundwater at the corporation yard on Commercial Street and help in requesting a reimbursement for remediation done in the 2014 and 2015 fiscal years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,461
|Trump Clones?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC