City moves to wrap up underground storage tank cleanup project

The Willits City Council has made what promises to be the final move in an 18-year cleanup project of an underground storage tank at the Willits Corporation Yard. The council in its Feb. 22 meeting awarded a contract to EBA Engineering to test soil and groundwater at the corporation yard on Commercial Street and help in requesting a reimbursement for remediation done in the 2014 and 2015 fiscal years.

