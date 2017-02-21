Catching On

Giant columns of smoke are the first images in the 2015 documentary Catching the Sun , which shows raw video from an explosion at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond. It's an ominous opening to an otherwise encouraging film about those working toward a cleaner, more sustainable source of energy: solar power.

