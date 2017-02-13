Bay Area to get a break from rain this weekend, but more storms lining up
Sunny skies are expected to return to the Bay Area beginning Saturday, making way for a dry weekend with temperatures in the low to mid-60s, according to the National Weather System. Similar conditions are expected through Wednesday.
