Alleged keader of heroin And meth network arrested
Santa Rosa police arrested a Santa Rosa man Wednesday who they believe is the leader of an organization that facilitates drug transactions, a police sergeant said. Artemio Sandoval-Rivera, 28, was arrested for possession for sales of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in violation of his probation for possession of drugs in 2013.
