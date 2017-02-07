Thursday, March 9, 2017, 6-8pm community is invited to join us for our 8TH Annual Disability Services & Legal Center Film Festival at the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa. The festival will highlight two multiple award-winning films "Getting Up: The Tempt One Story" and "Down Under Mystery Tour", stories about overcoming disability through the power of perseverance, humor and creativity.

