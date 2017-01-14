VIDEO: Santa Rosa Police pursue stole...

VIDEO: Santa Rosa Police pursue stolen car, 2 arrested

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KRON 4

Two people are in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen car Saturday morning in Santa Rosa. Around 1:50 a.m., a Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on Santa Rosa Ave. when an officer saw the driver run a red light at Santa Rosa and Barham Avenues.

