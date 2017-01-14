VIDEO: Santa Rosa Police pursue stolen car, 2 arrested
Two people are in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen car Saturday morning in Santa Rosa. Around 1:50 a.m., a Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on Santa Rosa Ave. when an officer saw the driver run a red light at Santa Rosa and Barham Avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec '16
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC