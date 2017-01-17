Tomorrow's Art
Opening this weekend at the Petaluma Arts Center, "Discovered: Emerging Visual Artists" exhibits the work of five diversely talented artists living and working in Sonoma County. Creative Sonoma, the county's arts outlet of the economic development board, presents the show as part of a program funded by the Artist Awards Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation Sonoma County.
