The Sherm's Custom Plating Tour to the 25th California Hot Rod Reunion
In recent years the Sherm's Custom Plating Road Tour has become one of the most popular of the entire season. Sherm's owner Gary Matranga and his partners Art Holman and Dave Dougherty have been the go-to company for high-quality, award-winning chrome plating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC