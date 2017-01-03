The Latest: Sacramento dam opens for first time in decade
State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat also reports that evacuations are still advised for roughly 3,000 people living in low-lying areas of Guerneville and Monte Rio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec '16
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC