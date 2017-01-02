Suspected DUI crash kills woman in Santa Rosa; driver arrested
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash that killed a woman in Santa Rosa late New Year's night. Sunday night at around 11 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash in the area of Mountain Hawk Drive and Branch Owl Place, according to police.
Comments
Add your comments below
