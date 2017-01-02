Suspected DUI crash kills woman in Sa...

Suspected DUI crash kills woman in Santa Rosa; driver arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KRON 4

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash that killed a woman in Santa Rosa late New Year's night. Sunday night at around 11 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash in the area of Mountain Hawk Drive and Branch Owl Place, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec 23 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Dec 11 Jdjjf 59
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec 7 Mike Johnson 1
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at January 04 at 12:00AM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,583 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC