Strikea s off! Crabbers restart search for Dungeness

The 11-day strike that halted Dungeness crabbing north of Bodega Bay has ended, thanks to a late Friday agreement to set a wholesale price for the tasty crustaceans. Fisherman and wholesalers set a price of $2.875 per pound of crabs, splitting the middle between the $2.75 the wholesalers were offering and the $3 crabbers were seeking, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

