Storm dumps 2 inches on Santa Rosa
A rainbow appears during intermittent rain showers near Rutherdale Rd in Santa Rosa, on Thursday, January 19, 2017. Cal Fire personnel begin the laborious task of removing a large fir tree that crashed across Moscow Road and Main Street in Monte Rio, cutting power and phone service to the area, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec '16
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC