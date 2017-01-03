SRSymphony presents 'Tales of Love' F...

SRSymphony presents 'Tales of Love' Feb. 11-13

Santa Rosa Symphony will present "Tales of Love," featuring two works inspired by William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," and Alessio Bax playing the epic Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2, Feb. 11-13 in Weill Hall at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park.

