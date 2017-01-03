SRSymphony presents 'Tales of Love' Feb. 11-13
Santa Rosa Symphony will present "Tales of Love," featuring two works inspired by William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," and Alessio Bax playing the epic Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2, Feb. 11-13 in Weill Hall at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Tue
|daman64
|60
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec 7
|Mike Johnson
|1
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC