Sonoma Valley Vintners Alliance prunes away from Wine Country Weekend
Executive Director Maureen Cottingham announced plans for a new event at the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The SVGGA Board of Directors: Back row, l to r - Erich Bradley, Pangloss Cellars; Richard Idell, Idell Family Vineyards; Jon Parker, Highway 12 Vineyards and Winery; Dan Zepponi, Madrone Estate Winery; Steven Sangiacomo, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards; Gary Buffo, Pure Luxury Transportation; Rick Corcoran, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa; Jonny Westom, Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|6 hr
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|poifire
|26
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC