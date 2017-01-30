Sonoma County Vintners Enlists a Pane...

Sonoma County Vintners Enlists a Panel of Master Sommeliers for Sonoma County Barrel Auction

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wine Business Online

An all-star panel of Master Sommeliers from around the country has once again been assembled to evaluate lot submissions for the Third Annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction. Hosted by Sonoma County Vintners, the invite and trade-only Barrel Auction will take place on April 21, and will offer a selection of one-of-a-kind "never before, never again" lots representing Sonoma County's 17 diverse viticultural appellations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
News Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue... Jan 20 Juan MoTime 1
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec '16 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec '16 what dat tymes 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at January 31 at 12:00AM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,925 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC