Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue strike for second day
There are 1 comment on the KRON 4 story from Yesterday, titled Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue strike for second day. In it, KRON 4 reports that:
Sonoma County Superior Court clerks, legal processors, and reporters on Thursday continued a strike that again closed all but three of 15 courtrooms at the Hall of Justice and courtrooms at the nearby Civil and Law Family Courthouse in Santa Rosa. Dozens of the 120 courthouse employees who are members of Service Employees International Union Local 1021 picketed again at the Hall of Justice in the County Administration Center.
#1 14 hrs ago
Having had contact with Sonoma County Courts and their employees I would say they are already overpaid for what they do. Why would employees be honest when the judges who run the show are corrupt. I am so glad I am out of there. Governor moonbeam said if Trump won he will build a wall around CA. I am all for it, just as long as the locks are on the outside.
