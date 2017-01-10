Silver Snakes Electrify in Santa Rosa This Weekend

Los Angeles hard rock outfit Silver Snakes have recently found themselves on many rock 'n' roll critics "top albums of the year" list for their addictively groovy third album, Saboteur . And with good reason, the record is a dark and moody work that mixes the best elements of '90s industrial and modern doom, featuring soaring vocals with a heavy metal dose of pummeling bass rhythms and expansive, razor sharp guitars.

