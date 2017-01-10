Silver Snakes Electrify in Santa Rosa This Weekend
Los Angeles hard rock outfit Silver Snakes have recently found themselves on many rock 'n' roll critics "top albums of the year" list for their addictively groovy third album, Saboteur . And with good reason, the record is a dark and moody work that mixes the best elements of '90s industrial and modern doom, featuring soaring vocals with a heavy metal dose of pummeling bass rhythms and expansive, razor sharp guitars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec '16
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC