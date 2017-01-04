Santa Rosa woman charged in crash that killed teen
A Santa Rosa woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court for felony vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed an 18-year-old woman on New Years Day. Rebecca Iris Guillory, 19, will have a mental competence evaluation before she returns to court Monday to possibly enter a plea to the felony charge and driving on a suspended license.
