Russian River expected to flood Sunday night, evacuations ordered
The Russian River is expected reach minor flood stages at 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center. The river will peak at noon on Monday at a crest of 38.1 feet and will remain at or above flood levels through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
