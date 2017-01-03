Remember when: from the archives of J...

Remember when: from the archives of Jan. 4, 1945: Steel water tank purchased

The January 1946 meeting of the Sonoma City Council was a very constructive one. Sonoma's water shortage is to be increased to 500,000 gallons with the award of a contract to the Chicago Bridge and Steel Company of San Francisco for a 412,000 gallon steel tank to cost $11,085.

