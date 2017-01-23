Rain totals continue to rise from January storms
Mother Nature's seemingly endless supply of January rain continued as the Bay Area woke up Friday morning to another wet commute, which dumped more than 2.5 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains and caused more roadway flooding and closures. As of 8 a.m., there were some staggering six-hour rainfall totals in the Santa Cruz Mountains, including Soquel at 2.75 inches.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 min
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|5 hr
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
