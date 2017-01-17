Pussy Hats Galore

In preparation for Saturday's Women's March on Washington, and its affiliated sister marches countrywide, women are knitting up a storm of pink pussy hats to wear in protest against the president-elect and his sexist rhetoric. Antagonized by the sexism exhibited throughout the election, women of all age groups are rushing to their local yarn shops to use creativity and practical arts skills for make political statement.

