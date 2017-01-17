Pussy Hats Galore

Pussy Hats Galore

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bohemian.com

In preparation for Saturday's Women's March on Washington, and its affiliated sister marches countrywide, women are knitting up a storm of pink pussy hats to wear in protest against the president-elect and his sexist rhetoric. Antagonized by the sexism exhibited throughout the election, women of all age groups are rushing to their local yarn shops to use creativity and practical arts skills for make political statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Carnac The Magnif... 17,456
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec 23 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec '16 poifire 26
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec '16 Mike Johnson 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Sonoma County was issued at January 19 at 8:05PM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC