Pussy Hats Galore
In preparation for Saturday's Women's March on Washington, and its affiliated sister marches countrywide, women are knitting up a storm of pink pussy hats to wear in protest against the president-elect and his sexist rhetoric. Antagonized by the sexism exhibited throughout the election, women of all age groups are rushing to their local yarn shops to use creativity and practical arts skills for make political statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec '16
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC