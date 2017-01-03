Police arrest suspect in Santa Rosa bank robbery
Kyle McDiarmit Cameron, 20, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for the robbery of the U.S. Bank at 2527 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa on Dec. 15, Sgt. Josh Ludtke said.
