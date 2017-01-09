Pictures And Video From A Flooded Gue...

Pictures And Video From A Flooded Guerneville

Getting some of the worst of the storm-related flooding today and well into tomorrow is Guerneville and neighboring Sonoma County town Monte Rio. The area is more than familiar with floods, and most houses are built up on stilts because of it, and as floods go, this one appears to be more run-of-the-mill than disastrous for the area.

