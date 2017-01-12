Osseon Release: Company Receives New Patent
This new device will add to Osseon's line of existing steerable devices of bone augmenting products for treating compression fractures of the spine. The utilization of this new patent, as well as existing Osseon patents, provide the foundation for new devices planned by Osseon in 2017.
