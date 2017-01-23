Nonprofit wants public bank for NorCa...

Nonprofit wants public bank for NorCal cannabis industry

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

WILLITS >> Commonomics USA President Marc Armstrong on Friday was in Willits to present his organization's proposal for a public bank for the cannabis industry in Northern California. Federal bank regulations and public safety issues associated with the cash-intensive cannabis business prompted Commonomics USA's effort to establish legal precedent for a government-owned bank for “cannabis commerce” in Santa Rosa.

