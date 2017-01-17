Many 2016 Emerald Cup winners disqual...

Many 2016 Emerald Cup winners disqualified for pesticides

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Sarah Freidt of Santa Rosa looks at the display of the hundreds of entires in the Emerald Cup at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on Friday, December 10, 2016. Emerald Cup founder Tim Blake addresses the audience during the Emerald Cup outdoor cannabis competition at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, December 13, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Tue Brittle Fingers 17,460
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec 23 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec '16 Mike Johnson 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC