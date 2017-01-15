Man arrested for allegedly smashing s...

Man arrested for allegedly smashing sheriff's car with sewer cover

A 60-year-old homeless man was arrested Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa for allegedly throwing a sewer cover onto the windshield of a sheriff's patrol car a few days earlier, according to sheriff's officials. David Snowden was arrested around 3:20 p.m. at the Quik Stop gas station on Sebastopol Road at McMinn Avenue.

