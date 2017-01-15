Man arrested for allegedly smashing sheriff's car with sewer cover
A 60-year-old homeless man was arrested Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa for allegedly throwing a sewer cover onto the windshield of a sheriff's patrol car a few days earlier, according to sheriff's officials. David Snowden was arrested around 3:20 p.m. at the Quik Stop gas station on Sebastopol Road at McMinn Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec '16
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC