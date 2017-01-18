Luther Burbank Center for the Arts' Symphony Pops Series...

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and the Santa Rosa Symphony present a special musical event as a part of the2016-2017 Symphony Pops Series on Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m. featuring cabaret star Ann Hampton Callaway singing hits from the Great American Songbook. Callaway joins the Santa Rosa Symphony for a celebration of 20th Century American music.

