Legal cannabis economy could spur eco...

Legal cannabis economy could spur economy, San Rafael official says

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A legal cannabis economy could bring jobs and increased economic activity to San Rafael, the city's economic development director said in a presentation to the City Council. Proposition 64 has made recreational marijuana legal throughout California, and cannabis businesses will need “everything from lawyers and architects to builders and marketers,” Danielle O'Leary, San Rafael's economic development director, said at an informational meeting Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 20 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,461
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec 23 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec '16 poifire 26
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec '16 Mike Johnson 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Sonoma County was issued at January 19 at 4:28AM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC