Last weekend for skating in downtown Ukiah
Some nearby businesses got a boost from the ice rink, especially on the weekends, but the Ukiah Farmer's Market lost its covered home. This is the last weekend of operation for Ukiah's ice rink, a new addition this year that most people agree brought some much-needed life and festive atmosphere to downtown over the holidays.
