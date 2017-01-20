Jewish community to join in Bay Area women's marches
While 200,000 people are expected to join the Women's March on Washington the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president, members of the Bay Area Jewish community are preparing for "sister marches" in cities including Oakland, San Francisco, Santa Rosa and San Jose. The local events are among more than 280 marches around the country planned for Saturday, Jan. 21, with organizers saying they expect upwards of 600,000 participants throughout the United States.
