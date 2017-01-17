How Safe Do You Feel These Days?

How Safe Do You Feel These Days?

How about you? Do you think that the worlds in which you live are becoming more dangerous? What threats might you perceive? What could enhance your safety? What do you, dear reader, do when you don't feel safe? Reach out to friends? Or do you deny those feelings, retreat, and try to hide under the covers? What threatens your feelings of security? Fear seems to be growing in the United States, even in our beloved Sonoma County, Northern California, where I have lived and worked on a farm in the countryside for the last 24 years. This article intends to express some feelings and pose questions to stimulate both deep feelings and thinking.

