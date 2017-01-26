Heart art show fundraiser to benefit Jewish Community Free Clinic
Art is medicine for the soul, and this weekend it also will help heal bodies at the Jewish Community Free Clinic's Works of Heart Art Show. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts will open its doors for a mimosa brunch and art show fundraiser to benefit the JCFC - a local clinic that provides those in need with free medical care and social services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 23
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC