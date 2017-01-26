Heart art show fundraiser to benefit ...

Heart art show fundraiser to benefit Jewish Community Free Clinic

Art is medicine for the soul, and this weekend it also will help heal bodies at the Jewish Community Free Clinic's Works of Heart Art Show. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts will open its doors for a mimosa brunch and art show fundraiser to benefit the JCFC - a local clinic that provides those in need with free medical care and social services.

