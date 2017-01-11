Going to Church
Danish musician and songwriter Elias Bender Rnnenfelt has never heard a style of music he didn't like. At least that's the sense one gets when listening to his experimental band Marching Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec '16
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC