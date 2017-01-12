Getting educated in the concept of space rocks out of this world
At the monthly meeting of the local rock club, the Santa Rosa Gem and Mineral Society , the featured speaker was J. Michael Santos. His business card reads "Star Struck Meteorites."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Sickofit
|17,458
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec '16
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC