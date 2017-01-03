Flooding, power outages due to storm

A group of friends from Clearlake walk Elk Mountain road as they look for a favorable sledding hill at Penny Pines above Upper Lake in the Mendocino National Forest, Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017. 2017 A snow covered Elk Mountain Road in the Mendocino National Forest above Upper Lake greets a driver during a low elevation snowfall event, Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017.

