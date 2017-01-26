Fans line up for opening of In-N-Out Burger in Ukiah
Ukiah resident Brady Marcum was determined to be the first in line when the In-N-Out Burger opened its doors Wednesday morning. “I pitched a tent outside,” said Marcum, explaining that the restaurant's hamburgers were the first thing he ate after arriving in California from Florida, and he's loved them ever since.
