Family, friends donate more than $1.5k to cover funeral expenses

Friends and family of an 18-year-old Santa Rosa woman killed in a suspected DUI crash on New Year's Day have donated over $1,500 to cover her funeral expenses. Michajla Bailey Kostecka was pronounced dead at the scene of the solo crash in Santa Rosa at around 11 p.m. The silver Chevrolet Cavalier had crashed into a tree and come to a rest on the sidewalk of Mountain Hawk Drive at Branch Owl Place, police said.

