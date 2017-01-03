Family, friends donate more than $1.5k to cover funeral expenses
Friends and family of an 18-year-old Santa Rosa woman killed in a suspected DUI crash on New Year's Day have donated over $1,500 to cover her funeral expenses. Michajla Bailey Kostecka was pronounced dead at the scene of the solo crash in Santa Rosa at around 11 p.m. The silver Chevrolet Cavalier had crashed into a tree and come to a rest on the sidewalk of Mountain Hawk Drive at Branch Owl Place, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|19 hr
|daman64
|60
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec 7
|Mike Johnson
|1
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC