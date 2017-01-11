Ex Sonoma County deputy jailed amid excessive force probe
A former Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy has been jailed amid an investigation into allegations that he used excessive force. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that 40-year-old Scott Thorne, of Walnut Creek, turned himself in at the Sonoma County jail early Wednesday on suspicion of felony assault by an officer.
