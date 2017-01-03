Court appoints receiver for Palace Hotel in Ukiah
Rain can be seen pouring into the uncovered windows of the Palace Hotel, which newly appointed receiver Adams said he plans to rectify as soon as possible. A judge in Mendocino County Superior Court Monday approved the City of Ukiah's request to appoint a receiver to take control of the Palace Hotel from owner Eladia Laines.
