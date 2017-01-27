Cotati updates sewer codes
Cotati's City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance to amend the city's sewer codes to bring them into compliance with requirements from the federal pretreatment program and to authorize the City of Santa Rosa to administer and enforce the pretreatment program. Cotati for several years has contracted with Santa Rosa to use its Santa Rosa subregional sewage system for treatment of its sewage.
