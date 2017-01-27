Cotati updates sewer codes

Cotati updates sewer codes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Community Voice

Cotati's City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance to amend the city's sewer codes to bring them into compliance with requirements from the federal pretreatment program and to authorize the City of Santa Rosa to administer and enforce the pretreatment program. Cotati for several years has contracted with Santa Rosa to use its Santa Rosa subregional sewage system for treatment of its sewage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Sickofit 17,458
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec 23 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec '16 Mike Johnson 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC