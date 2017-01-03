Check out changes coming to Sonoma County libraries

Sarah Tuckman reads with Dylan Beirne, 21 months, and his sister Aria, 3, in the children's section at the Sonoma County Central Library in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. Felicity Thompson, 5, looks for great books in the children's section at the Sonoma County Central Library in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.