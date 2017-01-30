California man admits to killing pare...

California man admits to killing parents in sword attack

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Authorities say a Northern California man who stands accused of stabbing his mother and father to death in 2015 has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that Nathan Alexander Wilson of Sebastopol was charged with killing 66-year-old David Wilson and 60-year-old Adrianne Chapin with a sword on the property he shared with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan 23 un agenda 21 9
News Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue... Jan 20 Juan MoTime 1
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall Jan 6 Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec '16 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec '16 what dat tymes 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC