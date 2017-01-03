CA: SMART to Offer Free Rides and Red...

CA: SMART to Offer Free Rides and Reduced-Cost Monthly Passes as Incentives to Ride Trains

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Jan. 06--Directors of the North Bay's commuter rail line supported plans this week aimed at spurring public interest in the service, including offering reduced-cost monthly passes and free rides for a time once trains start running. The period of free rides aboard trains operated by the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit authority will run through July 4 under the policy adopted Wednesday's by the agency's board of directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall 2 hr Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Tue daman64 60
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec 23 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec 7 Mike Johnson 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sonoma County was issued at January 06 at 8:53AM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC