CA: SMART to Offer Free Rides and Reduced-Cost Monthly Passes as Incentives to Ride Trains

Jan. 06--Directors of the North Bay's commuter rail line supported plans this week aimed at spurring public interest in the service, including offering reduced-cost monthly passes and free rides for a time once trains start running. The period of free rides aboard trains operated by the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit authority will run through July 4 under the policy adopted Wednesday's by the agency's board of directors.

